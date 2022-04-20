Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,299,844 shares of company stock valued at $75,571,129. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

