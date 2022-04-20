Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 246,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,413. The company has a market cap of $555.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

