Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $558.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,174,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

