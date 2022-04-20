Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GABC traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

