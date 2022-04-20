Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

