Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

