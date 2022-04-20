Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.