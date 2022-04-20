Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. OptiNose reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OPTN stock remained flat at $$2.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 224,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.51. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $6,027,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

