Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will announce $84.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $89.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $457.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $320,244. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 222,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $966.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.34.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

