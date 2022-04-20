Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$10.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($10.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($13.60) to ($8.09). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($20.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($26.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.08) to ($24.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($8.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.13. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,777. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

