Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.31. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 421.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. 6,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,976. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.75. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $236.78 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

