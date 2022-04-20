Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.