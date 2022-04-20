Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.57 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to report sales of $98.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $107.03 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $107.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $393.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $424.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $399.49 million, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $429.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.