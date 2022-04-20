Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will report sales of $644.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.10 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 576,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

