Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

