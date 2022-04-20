Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will announce $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

