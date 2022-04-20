Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI opened at $53.14 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

