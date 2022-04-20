Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will announce $616.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the lowest is $443.40 million. First Solar posted sales of $803.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $205,649.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 862,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

