Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

LAW opened at $33.19 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,633 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.