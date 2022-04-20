Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $140,730,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

