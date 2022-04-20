Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $509,466.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.88 or 0.07411637 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.08 or 0.99638038 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

