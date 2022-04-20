Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Yelp stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.