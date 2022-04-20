YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.91

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 12162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.