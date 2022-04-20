YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.91

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 12162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

