Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.