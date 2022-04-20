XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 6.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 110,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,429,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

