Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 343,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:XIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.