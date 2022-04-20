Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.51). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $265,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

