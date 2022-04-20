WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of WSFS Financial worth $35,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

