Wrapped BNB Price Tops $420.06 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $420.06 or 0.01016223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $665.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.51 or 0.07421057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.07 or 0.99924601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,726,331 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

