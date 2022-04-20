Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (WOW) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Wownero has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $128,443.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001824 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

