Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 171,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,346,068 shares.The stock last traded at $215.71 and had previously closed at $224.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,337 shares of company stock worth $51,624,352 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

