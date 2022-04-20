Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.54. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,979. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,411,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 321.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 98.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

