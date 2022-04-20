Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.