WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.16

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.16 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

