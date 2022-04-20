WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.16

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.16 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

