WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.48. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2,623 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

