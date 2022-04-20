Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

