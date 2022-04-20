Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

