Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.