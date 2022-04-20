Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

