Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

