Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 136,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.