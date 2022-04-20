Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,185,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,297,000 after buying an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 221,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $481.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.