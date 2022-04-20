Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $361,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

