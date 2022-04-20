Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $284,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4,532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

