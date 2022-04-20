Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.