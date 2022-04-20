Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $231,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
