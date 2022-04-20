Wintrust Investments LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

