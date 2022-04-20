Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,176,307 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

