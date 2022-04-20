Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,643 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.79.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

