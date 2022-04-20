Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.