Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

